The owners of a puppy have been left devastated after their pooch died because the dog walker didn’t follow their instructions.

Pet tragically dies after dog walker ignored owners instructions

Michelle Morrissey and Kelsey Burke, from Seattle, hired a dog walker through the Wag! App to take their four-year-old Labrador-border collie cross for walks while they were away for Thanksgiving, news station KIRO7 reports.

The pair left the walker specific instructions about Bandit, the dog. One of those instructions was to use a harness when taking him for walks.

Ms Morrissey said Bandit “always needs his harness”.

But the walker didn’t follow the instructions and as soon as the dog got outside, Ms Morrissey said he “slipped out of his leash”.

The pair got a call that the pup was missing and flew back from their holidays.

They spent Monday passing out flyers to find Bandit but then got the news they feared: someone had found the dog’s body.

“To know we were so close and we couldn’t find him is hard,” Ms Burke said.

“It’s not the way we wanted this story to end and we really wanted to bring him home and just sad that we can’t.”

Bandit’s owners believe he was hit by a car sometime between Saturday night and Sunday, and said it’s the first time they’ve had a problem with the app.

They added they had both walked dogs for Wag! before and said it was important dog walkers pay attention to the owner’s instructions.

In a statement, Wag! said it helped search for Bandit by forming a search party and activating a Pet Amber Alert.

It added that the walker had been removed from the platform pending an investigation.

Today's top videos