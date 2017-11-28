WATCH: Terrifying moment tiger escapes from circus cage, attacks crowd

Footage has emerged of a circus tiger free from its cage in an incident that injured two children.

One video, filmed in Linfen City in northern China's Shanxi Province on November 27, shows two circus workers using sticks to prevent a tiger trying to escape the cage while a large crowd gathers.

Meanwhile, a second video that was posted to social media shows the scene after the tiger's escape, with the crowd quickly dispersing and staff chasing the animal.

According to local reports, two children had minor scratches but have already left hospital.

An image shows the scene once the incident is over with the tiger safely back in the cage.

The incident is under investigation.