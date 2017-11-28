Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to volcanic ash

News

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's transportation ministry said on Tuesday it will extend the closure of Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for a further 24 hours because of ash from the eruption of the island's Mount Agung volcano.

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that "aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash" the ministry said in a statement.
The closure is due to end 7 am local time on November 29. A separate notice showed Lombok airport had been reopened, after an earlier closure overnight due to the eruption.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

