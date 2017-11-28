Ireland set for election if Deputy PM does not quit, opposition says

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister has to resign or else she will force a snap election next month, a senior member of the opposition party propping up the country's minority government said on Monday.

"I think the Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) should recognize that unless she does stand aside, she is going to force this country into an election nobody wants, that nobody needs and is not in the country's interests," Fianna Fail's Jim O'Callaghan told national broadcaster RTE.

"I don't see any other method out of this."



(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)