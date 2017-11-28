News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Boy, 3, on road to recovery after huge crowdfunding effort allows surgery
Little boy to finally walk after crowdfunding pays for overseas surgery

Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Elon Musk-led SpaceX has raised $100 million by selling shares, in an extension to a financing round earlier this year that raised up to $350 million, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million

Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million

SpaceX's funding round in July had valued the rocket maker at about $21 billion, according to news reports.
In May, Space Exploration Technologies Corp launched its first satellite for the U.S. military with its Falcon 9 rocket, breaking a 10-year monopoly held by a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing .
The Hawthorne, California-based company also has also outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.
Besides SpaceX, Musk also leads electric car maker Tesla Inc .

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Back To Top