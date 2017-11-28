White House denies Trump made slur with 'Pocahontas' remark

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump wasn't making a racial slur when he referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahantas" while speaking with Navajo military veterans who served as code-talkers in World War Two.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had an "extreme amount of value and respect" for the World War Two veterans and "I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)