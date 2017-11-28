Allegations against Sen. Franken should go through normal process: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Senator Al Franken should be dealt with through the normal process, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

"The president is not going to weigh in on every single matter like this. We think this should go through a due process," Sanders said to reporters on Monday. "That's something that Senator Franken should be the first to address."



