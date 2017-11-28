Reaction to Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday.

Here are some reactions to the engagement:



Prince Harry, on how he feels

"Thrilled. Over the moon"

"When did I know she was 'the one'? The very first time we met."



Meghan Markle, on how she feels

"So happy"



Queen Elizabeth II

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."



Prince Charles on a trip to Poundbury, in southwest England

"We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."



British Prime Minister Theresa May

"I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.

"This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future."



Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

"I am absolutely delighted to hear the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now engaged. I have met Prince Harry on a number of occasions and have always been struck by his commitment and passion for his charities, and his immense love for his family."

"I am so happy that Prince Harry and Ms Markle have chosen to make their vows before God."



Former British Prime Minister David Cameron‏

"Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together."



Pressure group Republic

"What is happy news for the royal couple is going to turn into another royal PR exercise, helped along by a widespread failure of good journalism. The royals have lots of hard questions to answer, about misuse of public funds, inappropriate lobbying and abuse of privilege. They’re on the public payroll to do a public service, they need to be treated as we treat politicians."





