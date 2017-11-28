News

No government options off table: German SPD leader

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) said nothing had been ruled out ahead of talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on forming a new government, but added that there was no certainty of success.

"No options are off the table," SPD leader Martin Schulz told a news conference at his party's Berlin headquarters on Monday, adding that it was impossible to say where preliminary talks, due to begin on Thursday, would lead.


(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)

