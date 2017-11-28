News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test
Players 'furious' over 'leadership group' link to cheating scandal, Smith suspended

Russia denies its planes killed civilians in Syria's Deir al-Zor: Ifax

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry denied on Monday that Russian war planes had carried out deadly air strikes on a village in Syria's Deir al-Zor province that had killed dozens of civilians, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow was responding after the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least 53 civilians, including children, had been killed in Russian air strikes in the eastern Syrian village of Al-Shafah.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Back To Top