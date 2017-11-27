Man claims he found a 'UFO' hovering over NT on Google Maps, astronomer disagrees

A Darwin resident says he did a double take when he saw what he claims is a potential UFO pop up on his computer screen while he was using Google Maps.

Dean Stocks said he was using the search engine to find an address in Tennant Creek when he saw an object hovering above the outback town, NT News reports.

When he clicked on the Ambrose Street location and zoomed in with Google Street View, Mr Stocks said he couldn't believe what he saw.

He said he knows people will say it's nothing, but he believes it could be a UFO.

“I know all the conspirators will have their say – it will be a reflection of the Tennant Creek watertank or something like that."

Mr Stocks travels to Tennant Creek every few weeks and said he would keep his eyes peeled for anything out of the ordinary next time he was there.

Darwin astronomer Geoff Carr said the image was more than likely photoshopped.

To see any reported UFO sightings head to MUFON.