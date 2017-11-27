Student slammed for saying she could be Madeleine McCann because of 'dot' in her eye

A university student has copped abuse online after she claimed that she could be missing girl Madeleine McCann because she has a similar "brown dot" in her eye.

Uni student's post joking she is Madeleine McCann goes viral

Harriet Brookes said a brown spot on her eye and a brown spot on her leg were evidence that she could be the long-lost child who vanished in 2007.

Posting the photos in a group chat with friends, she told them she doesn't "usually believe in conspiracy theories but honestly I think I’m Madeleine McCann".

She has since copped abuse from people online after the group's conversation was posted on Twitter.

Many labelled the girl's claims as "sick".

Madeleine McCann would be 14 now not at Uni 🙈 — Amanda Miller (@Mandomi6) November 25, 2017

A very sick mind that whats to harm the continued search for Madeleine #mccann — woolyback (@woolyback12) November 24, 2017

Mad how people can crack jokes about Madeleine McCann. Say what you want about her parents but there’s never anything funny about missing/dead children. — B E L L A (@ohbellablog) November 24, 2017

Ms Brooke's sent her friends two photos, one labelled "Exhibit A" and the other "Exhibit B", Ms Brookes added “I’m Madeleine McCann and I don’t know what to do with myself".

One friend responded "I f***ing give up" while another responded with laughing emoticons.

Ms Brookes told The Tab that she “just sent it for a joke”.

“I’m loving reading people’s reactions. I feel like so many people are taking it seriously,” she said.

More than 100,000 people have liked the Twitter post.

Maddie disappeared while on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007 when she was just three years old.