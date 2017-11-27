Woman gets touching 21st birthday card from dad five years after he died

A young woman received flowers and a heartfelt card on her 21st birthday from her father, five years after he died from cancer.

US woman Bailey Sellers lost her father Michael when she was just 16 years old and shared photos of the bouquet on social media.

In a touching gesture, Michael had organised for his daughter to receive flowers and a card on her birthday each year up until she was 21.

To mark the special occasion, Ms Bailey wrote an emotional post on Twitter.

"My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre-paid flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday," she wrote.

"Well these are my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy."

Ms Bailey received a heartfelt card with the flowers.

“This is my last love letter to you until we meet again," the card reads.

“I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place.

“Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be."

The post has been liked over 1.3 million times and retweeted over 300,000 times.

Today's top videos