Thousands of Aussies stranded in Indonesia after Mt Agung eruption

About 2000 people are stranded in Bali and hundreds more in Australia have had their travel plans thrown into chaos as a result of the eruption of the Mt Agung volcano.

The volcano erupted for a second time in less than a week on Saturday evening, sending a grey-black plume of ash and steam at least 6,000 meters into the sky and leading several airlines to change flight plans.

Many Australian passengers arrived to local airports on Saturday to find their flights to Bali had been cancelled overnight.

On Sunday, Virgin cancelled its remaining flights.

Jetstar, which cancelled nine flights between Bali and Australia or Singapore on Saturday, says its senior pilots assessed the volcanic ash conditions on Sunday and found them improved and safe to fly in. Despite this, the carrier cancelled a Bali to Perth flight that was due to leave at 2pm Bali time.

Airlines are urging Australian passengers to ring before they arrive at the airport.

Indonesian officials said the airport in Bali would remain open for now as the ash could be avoided.

"The volcanic ash has only been detected in a certain area," the airport and other officials said in a joint statement.

All domestic flights and the airport itself were operating as "normal" and tests for ash had been negative, it said.

Agung towers over eastern Bali at a height of just over 3,000 meters. When it last erupted in 1963 it killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages.

Indonesia has upgraded its Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) to red, its highest warning, and said the ash-cloud top could reach 6,142m or higher.

Vulcanologist Simon Carn said on his Twitter account: "Summit glow at #Agung indicates magma likely at or near surface. Satellites also detected thermal anomalies overnight."

Ash from the eruption covered roads, cars and buildings near the volcano in the northeast of the island, while overnight a red glow of what appeared to be magma could be seen in photographs by Antara, the state news agency.

"Since last night the eruption has been a magmatic type eruption, not phreatic," Sutopo, a spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), said in a Twitter message, referring to the switch from a steam-driven eruption to one with magma.

"That's what has caused the eruption to continue to produce smoke and dark volcanic ash."

The eruption was Mt Agung's second in a week after a more modest event on Tuesday created a plume about 700 metres high.

About 25,000 locals were evacuated from the volcano's surrounds in September when it showed signs of activity for the first time in more than half a century, and are yet to return home.

Indonesia has nearly 130 volcanoes, more than any other country. Many of them show high levels of activity but it can be months before an eruption.