WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had informed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a call that Washington is adjusting military support to partners on the ground in Syria, the White House said Friday.

Turkey's presidency had previously reported that the United States would not supply weapons to the Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria. [nA4N1L2020]



