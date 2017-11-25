Merkel reassures EU over lack of Berlin coalition deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had reassured her European Union counterparts during a summit on Friday that Germany continued to have a government committed to the EU despite delays in forming a new coalition.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, she said it was important to her that the EU continued to develop. Merkel's first attempt to form a new coalition after September's election failed last weekend, disappointing EU partners who were hoping for a fully functioning German government by December to help make deals.

"As the acting government, we are fulfilling all our European obligations," Merkel said. "We are conducting the consultations we need with our parliament in order to be capable of taking the necessary decisions."





