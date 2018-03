MOSCOW (Reuters) - United Nations special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday was "useful", Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

He declined additional comments before the end of a Syria's opposition meeting in Riyadh. He also said he planned to discuss Syria with Russia's defense minister later on Friday.



