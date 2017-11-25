News

Irish finance minister says prospect of election 'unconscionable'

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's finance minister said the prospect of an election and period without government during Brexit talks is unconscionable, telling the party propping the government up that it needed to be aware of the consequences of causing an election.

"At a time when issues and decisions will need to be made that will reverberate in our country for decades to come, the prospect of either an election taking place or a government not being in place afterwards is actually unconscionable," Paschal Donohoe told national broadcaster RTE.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Peter Graff)

