Russia working with Saudi Arabia to unify Syrian opposition: Lavrov

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is working together with Saudi Arabia to unify the Syrian opposition, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov was speaking at a meeting with United Nations special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who is visiting Moscow.
De Mistura said a new Syrian constitution will be one of the main items on the agenda for UN-sponsored talks in Geneva next week between opposing sides in the Syria conflict, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)

