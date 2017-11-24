News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Volunteer rushes to mum's aid as she gives birth on footpath
Incredible moment mother gives birth in a golf buggy outside hospital

Irish opposition leader says PM's party preparing for election

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar appears to be preparing for an imminent general election, the head of the opposition Fianna Fail party said on Friday.

The government looked set to collapse after Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister in violation of a three-year support agreement.
"I took it from last night that Fine Gael wants a general election and is preparing for one," Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin told state broadcaster RTE.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Back To Top