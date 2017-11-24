Irish opposition leader says PM's party preparing for election

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar appears to be preparing for an imminent general election, the head of the opposition Fianna Fail party said on Friday.

The government looked set to collapse after Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister in violation of a three-year support agreement.

"I took it from last night that Fine Gael wants a general election and is preparing for one," Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin told state broadcaster RTE.



