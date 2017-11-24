Ireland's Fianna Fail party says will be election if deputy PM does not resign

News

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's second-largest party Fianna Fail, which helps prop up the government, indicated on Friday it would force an election if the country's deputy prime minister does not resign over a policing scandal.

Asked in an interview with national broadcaster RTE whether the only thing that could prevent a snap general election was the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald, senior Fianna Fail member Dara Calleary said: "I think so."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff)

