Suicide attack kills a top Pakistani police officer: official

By Jibran Ahmad

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed a top Pakistani police officer and one of his guards on Friday in the city of Peshawar, police said.

Additional Inspector General Ashraf Noor was leaving his home for work when the bomber rammed into his vehicle, city police chief Tahir Khan said.

Noor's vehicle was engulfed in flame, killing him on the spot, Khan said. One of his five guards died in hospital, the police chief said.

No group claimed responsibility.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack.

"Our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism can not be shaken," he said.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the border with Afghanistan.

Both Pakistani and foreign militants have for years operated in lawless stretches of the border region, launching attacks in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.



(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Robert Birsel)