A teacher in the US has been arrested after students filmed her allegedly doing drugs in a classroom.

Students 'film teacher, 24, using drugs in her classroom'

Samantha Cox, 24, faces felony drug possession and misdemeanour drug paraphernalia charges after students filmed her in a classroom at Lake Central High School in the US state of Indiana on Wednesday, CBS reports.

Student John Rogers used his phone to record Ms Cox, his English teacher, in her classroom on Wednesday.

In the video, Ms Cox sits in the corner appearing to scrape a powdery substance across a flat surface.

John showed the video to school admin who called police and arrived with a drug-sniffing dog. Ms Cox was then arrested.

Kasia Firlej, a parent of a student at the school, told Fox 32 Chicago news of the arrest is “just atrocious”.

Police say the 24-year-old may have been handling a mixture of cocaine and heroin.

The teacher is being held at a local jail pending charges as the investigation continues.