News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandparents' 'gutted' after thieves tow away caravan weeks out from dream holiday
Prized caravan stolen from terminal cancer sufferer weeks before dream holiday

Exclusive: China's SenseTime plans IPO, aims to open R&D center in U.S.

Reuters
Reuters /

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and aims to open a research and development (R&D) center in the United States as early as next year, its founder told Reuters in an interview.

The Hong Kong and Beijing-based deep learning company founded by Tang Xiaoou, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, is a leader among Chinese AI start-ups that are enjoying fast growth thanks to demand from the government and private sector for their facial recognition technology.[nL4N1N72PS]

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

Back To Top