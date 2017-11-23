Exclusive: China's SenseTime plans IPO, aims to open R&D center in U.S.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and aims to open a research and development (R&D) center in the United States as early as next year, its founder told Reuters in an interview.

The Hong Kong and Beijing-based deep learning company founded by Tang Xiaoou, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, is a leader among Chinese AI start-ups that are enjoying fast growth thanks to demand from the government and private sector for their facial recognition technology.[nL4N1N72PS]



