Body found 'with arm trapped in rocks' in search for missing snorkeller

A body has been found by divers searching for a NSW snorkeller who disappeared while fishing for lobsters.

Scott McGuire, 29, failed to return to shore or arrive home after snorkelling with a friend off Birubi Point at Port Stephens at about 4pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed a body was found on Wednesday afternoon off Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay, and the search has now been suspended.

A fellow snorkeller found the body, which appeared to have become stuck between rocks while trying to grab lobsters, Fairfax reported.

Authorities searched the notoriously shark infested waters between Birubi Point and Boat Harbour on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Police divers returned to the scene on Wednesday and retrieved the body.

Online one surfer said the disappearance was "crazy" given the surf was small and appeared safe when Mr McGuire disappeared.

"Sharky maybe," another replied on Facebook.

A surfer was bitten on the foot at Birubi Beach less than a month ago but escaped without serious injury.