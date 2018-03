MOSCOW (Reuters) - There has to date been no confirmation from any Russian government agencies that there was an incident on Russian soil that could have caused raised levels of pollution from a radioactive isotope, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s meteorological service said on Tuesday it had measured pollution of the ruthenium 106 isotope at nearly 1,000 times normal levels in the Ural mountains.



(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe)