News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames

Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since resigning as PM

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri landed in Beirut on Tuesday, his media office said, returning home for the first time since he resigned as Lebanon's prime minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia and plunged his country into political crisis,

Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since resigning as PM

Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since resigning as PM

Hariri's sudden resignation on Nov. 4 thrust Lebanon to the forefront of a regional power struggle between the Sunni monarchy of Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Islamist Iran, whose powerful ally Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese government.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)

Back To Top