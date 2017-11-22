BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri landed in Beirut on Tuesday, his media office said, returning home for the first time since he resigned as Lebanon's prime minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia and plunged his country into political crisis,

Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since resigning as PM

Hariri's sudden resignation on Nov. 4 thrust Lebanon to the forefront of a regional power struggle between the Sunni monarchy of Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Islamist Iran, whose powerful ally Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese government.



