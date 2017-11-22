Bullfighter gored in groin and flipped onto head

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A bullfighter has been gored in the groin and flipped onto his head during a fiesta tournament in Mexico.

Graphic video shows Luis David Adame taunting his bull during the festival when the beast quickly ducked and changed direction, using one of his horns to attack Adame.

The force of the hit flips the bullfighter into the air and he lands on his head.

Blood can be seen pouring from his injury as he tries to leave the arena in shock.

He was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, The Mirror reports.

The incident happened in the plaza Santa María in Queretaro during the first bout of the festival.

Competitors were quick to rush to bullfighter's aid.

He is said to be recovering and in a stable condition.