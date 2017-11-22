News

Lebanon's Hariri leaves Cairo for Lebanon: Egypt airport sources

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister on Nov. 4, left Cairo for Lebanon on Tuesday after a brief meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian airport sources said on Tuesday.

Hariri announced his resignation during a visit to Saudi Arabia but has yet to return home. He has said he will clarify his position once he returns to Lebanon.
His surprise resignation has triggered a political crisis in Lebanon, which finds itself in the midst of a bitter regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Gareth Jones)

