HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's parliament has received a motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe after the army seized power last week, Speaker Jacob Mudenda said on Tuesday.

Mudenda said parliament would adjourn to a hotel to start the impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old president, who defied his party's Monday noon deadline to resign. Zimbabwean law says a joint sitting can take place anywhere.



(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)