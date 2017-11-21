News

Trump, Putin to talk over phone on Tuesday after Assad's visit to Russia: Ifx

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin was paid a rare visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday. Greeting Assad at his Black Sea residence of Sochi, Putin said he would follow up the meeting with telephone calls to Trump and to Middle Eastern leaders including the Emir of Qatar. [nL8N1NR0K3]


(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Nick Macfie)

