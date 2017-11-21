News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Seven students treated for chemical exposure at Sydney school

Yahoo7 /

Seven children are being treated for chemical exposure at a Sydney school.

Dozens killed in alleged Syrian chemical attack
1:41

Dozens killed in alleged Syrian chemical attack
0401_1800_MEL-Bendigo
1:28

Part of a suburb in Bendigo is in lockdown after chemical leak
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia
0:40

Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia
Georgia teacher arrested after firing gunshot alone in school classroom
1:31

Georgia teacher arrested after firing gunshot alone in school classroom
0301_0500_nat_Florida
0:27

School resumes in Florida
Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
0:25

Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
Winfrey praises Florida students as 'warriors of the light'
0:46

Winfrey praises Florida students as 'warriors of the light'
Sheriff says only one deputy at fault in Florida school shooting
1:25

Sheriff says only one deputy at fault in Florida school shooting
0226_sun_video
3:54

Royal Melbourne Hospital video shines light on ER employee abuse
Florida deputy 'doesn't love the children': Trump
0:52

Florida deputy 'doesn't love the children': Trump
Trump on suspected Florida gunman: ‘A teacher would have shot the hell out of him’
1:17

Trump on suspected Florida gunman: ‘A teacher would have shot the hell out of him’
 

Just after 10am on Tuesday, a science experiment reportedly went wrong at Concord High School in Sydney's inner west.

NSW Ambulance says the patients are suffering dizziness and minor respiratory difficulties.

Six ambulances responded to the incident and the students are being assessed.

Just after 10am on Tuesday, a science experiment reportedly went wrong at Concord High School. Photo: 7 News

Seven school students are being treated for chemical exposure after a science experiment reportedly went wrong. Photo: 7 News

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said an "unknown odour was detected" during the science class.

"As a precaution the students were moved out of the classroom and the emergency services were notified and attended," the spokesperson said.

"Ambulance officers carried out assessments. The school is operating as normal."

Back To Top