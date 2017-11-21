Seven students treated for chemical exposure at Sydney school

Seven children are being treated for chemical exposure at a Sydney school.

Just after 10am on Tuesday, a science experiment reportedly went wrong at Concord High School in Sydney's inner west.

NSW Ambulance says the patients are suffering dizziness and minor respiratory difficulties.

Six ambulances responded to the incident and the students are being assessed.

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said an "unknown odour was detected" during the science class.

"As a precaution the students were moved out of the classroom and the emergency services were notified and attended," the spokesperson said.

"Ambulance officers carried out assessments. The school is operating as normal."