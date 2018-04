BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Sounds detected by probes searching for a missing Argentine submarine in the South Atlantic on Monday did not come from the vessel, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters.

The finding dashed hopes that the search and rescue operation was zeroing in on the ARA San Juan, which was carrying 44 crew and gave its last signal five days ago after earlier reporting an electric malfunction.



(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)