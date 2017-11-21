AT&T confident court will reject Justice Department challenge to Time Warner deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc <T.N> said on Monday it is confident a federal court reject the Justice Department's expected challenge to its planned $85. 4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc <TWX.N>.

The company's general counsel, David McAtee, said the suit was "a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent." He added in a statement that the company saw "no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently" than other vertical mergers.

