News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

White House promises welfare overhaul details early next year

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will provide details of its plans to overhaul welfare in the first few weeks of 2018, a White House spokeswoman said on Monday.

White House promises welfare overhaul details early next year

White House promises welfare overhaul details early next year

"This is something that the president has a great deal of interest in and I think you can count on probably the first part of next year seeing more specifics and details come out on that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a press briefing when asked about Trump's comment earlier on Monday that "people are taking advantage of the system."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

Back To Top