Zimbabwe's ruling party to launch Mugabe impeachment motion on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters /

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF on Monday officially notified President Robert Mugabe of his removal as party president and will on Tuesday table a motion to impeach him after a deadline it set for his resignation passed, spokesman Simon Moyo said.

ZANU-PF on Sunday removed Mugabe, who has led the party since 1977 and been in power for 37 years. The party also fired his wife Grace, capping a dramatic week after the military seized power on Wednesday.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

