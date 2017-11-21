Zimbabwe's Moyo says on Twitter he is out of the country

News

Reuters
Reuters /

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, one of a number of officials purged from the ruling ZANU-PF party along with President Robert Mugabe, said on Monday he and at least 50 other senior party officials were "outside of the country."

Moyo made the comments on his Twitter handle, but the tweet was subsequently deleted. Moyo is one of many ZANU-PF members targeted by the ruling party in the wake of a military coup.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

