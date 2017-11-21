News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beattie admits flaws in closing ceremony (clone 39886499)
Why Comm Games athletes didn't appear in closing ceremony 'stuff up'

Zimbabwe broadcaster on stand-by for address by military: ZBC workers

Reuters
Reuters /

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC was on Monday put on stand-by for an expected address by the military, a day after President Robert Mugabe failed to announce his resignation to an expectant nation, workers at the broadcaster said.

The military seized power last week saying this was meant to arrest "criminal elements" around the president and on Sunday the ruling ZANU-PF party re-called Mugabe from his position as president and first secretary.


(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

Back To Top