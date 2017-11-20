News

'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Merkel gets strong backing from her party after talks fail

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the strong backing of the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) during a telephone conference on Monday after coalition talks to form a new government failed late on Sunday.

Armin Laschet, deputy chairman of the CDU and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists that leading members of Merkel's party had expressed their strong support for their leader despite the talks failing.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt)

