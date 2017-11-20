News

Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Suspected spinal injuries suffered as nine hurt in hot air balloon crash

Zimbabwe's Mugabe speech was meant to sanitize army intervention: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe agreed to resign on Sunday but his ruling ZANU-PF party did not want him to quit in front of the military, an act that would have made its intervention look like a coup, two senior political sources said on Monday.

"It would have looked extremely bad if he had resigned in front of those generals. It would have created a huge amount of mess," one senior source within ZANU-PF said.
Another political source said the speech was meant to "sanitize" the military's action.

(Reporting by Joe Brock and Ed Cropley; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)

