Satellite signals not helpful to Argentine submarine search: navy official

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (Reuters) - Seven satellite calls that Argentine officials detected recently believed to have come from a navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic have not helped to determine the vessel's location, a navy official said on Sunday.

"We analyzed these signals, which as we know were intermittent and weak," said Gabriel Galeazzi, a naval commander. "They could not help determine a point on the map to help the search."

