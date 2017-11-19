Scientists beam message to 'aliens' on nearby planets - and we could get an answer by 2042

Scientists have beamed a message towards two planets near our solar system thought to be capable of supporting life.

If there are aliens on planets orbiting GJ 273, a red dwarf star also known as Luyten’s star, we could get a reply by 2042.

The message, composed of zeroes and ones, and including simple mathematical formulas, will take 12 years to arrive at the star.

News Corp reports the message also includes 33 songs, just 10 seconds long embedded with a message for any life to “please reply”.

They beamed the message nine times a day between October 16-18.

Not everyone is enamoured with the idea. Experts such as Stephen Hawking warn that it might attract hostile attention from alien worlds.

But the experts behind the METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) project say that the imagery of alien-invasion sci-fi films will probably not reflect the reality of what’s out there.

“’It is a prototype for what I think we would most likely need to do 100 times, or 1000 times, or 1 million times,” METI president Douglas Vakoch said.

“To me, the big success of the project will come if, 25 years from now, there’s someone who remembers to look [for a response].

“If we could accomplish that, that would be a radical shift of perspective.”

Mr Vakoch told cnet.com the signal “was the sort of signal we’d like to receive on Earth”.

It’s the first time a radio message declaring our presence has been beamed at a specific interstellar target.