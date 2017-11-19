News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Grandmother reveals innocent mistake that sparked Brisbane Airport bomb scare

Scientists beam message to 'aliens' on nearby planets - and we could get an answer by 2042

Yahoo UK /

Scientists have beamed a message towards two planets near our solar system thought to be capable of supporting life.

NASA Nearing Next Mission to Mars
2:13

NASA Nearing Next Mission to Mars
Record Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding Across Indianapolis
1:18

Record Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding Across Indianapolis
Flooding Persists After Record Rainfall in Indianapolis
0:31

Flooding Persists After Record Rainfall in Indianapolis
Duke of Edinburgh has succesful hip operation
0:36

Duke of Edinburgh has succesful hip operation
Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
1:31

Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
0404_1800_PER-CopDragged
1:22

Police officer dragged 100m down road after trying to stop car
Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
1:56

Crash-test cockroaches inspire wall-climbing robot
0404_1800_BRI-Berowra
1:32

Driver faces court after death of Berowra senior
0403_1800_BRI-BatonRelay
3:17

Protesters stop Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of Commonwealth Games
0404_1800_vic_principal_do not set live Hold
1:07

Deputy principal among 20 men arrested in alleged child porn ring
0404_sun_princephilip
5:42

Philip and Camilla will arrive in Brisbane today
 

If there are aliens on planets orbiting GJ 273, a red dwarf star also known as Luyten’s star, we could get a reply by 2042.

The message, composed of zeroes and ones, and including simple mathematical formulas, will take 12 years to arrive at the star.

News Corp reports the message also includes 33 songs, just 10 seconds long embedded with a message for any life to “please reply”.

The message has been beamed to a nearby red dwarf star. Source: Supplied

They beamed the message nine times a day between October 16-18.

Not everyone is enamoured with the idea. Experts such as Stephen Hawking warn that it might attract hostile attention from alien worlds.

But the experts behind the METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) project say that the imagery of alien-invasion sci-fi films will probably not reflect the reality of what’s out there.

“’It is a prototype for what I think we would most likely need to do 100 times, or 1000 times, or 1 million times,” METI president Douglas Vakoch said.

“To me, the big success of the project will come if, 25 years from now, there’s someone who remembers to look [for a response].

“If we could accomplish that, that would be a radical shift of perspective.”

Mr Vakoch told cnet.com the signal “was the sort of signal we’d like to receive on Earth”.

It’s the first time a radio message declaring our presence has been beamed at a specific interstellar target.

Back To Top