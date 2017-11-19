Ibrahim bodyguard reportedly protecting bride-to-be when shot

It's believed John Ibrahim's security guard who was shot outside a Sydney home on Friday reportedly took a bullet for a bride the day before her wedding.

Ibrahim security guard could have been protecting bride-to-be when he was shot

It's understood Ibrahim's nephew married former Auburn councillor Salim Mehajer's sister on Saturday at a Merrylands property where bodyguard Semi "Tongan Sam" Ngata had been shot less than 24 hours earlier.

The long-term security guard for the family of the Kings Cross identity was found with a gunshot wound at a Merrylands house on Friday night after he instinctively moved the bride out of harm's way.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital, where he remained in a stable condition on Sunday morning.

According to News Limited the Mehajers and the Ibrahims had been fighting with each other.

But despite this, the wedding went ahead.

As guests arrived for the wedding, marked and unmarked police vehicles patrolled the area for fear of further violence during the nuptials.

The catering was organised by members of the Nomads Motorcycle Club, but there were two notable absentees, Ibrahim and Salim Mehajer.

Luxury cars lined the streets surrounding the houses during what appeared to be a low-key event.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and said they are taking it very seriously.

Chief Inspector Bradfield Peters described the attack against Mr Ngata as "brazen", with the suspected getaway car found burnt out in a nearby suburb.

It is alleged that a number of men jumped out of the car before setting it alight.

Some weapons were found in an abandoned home nearby.

It has been reported that John Ibrahim is by Mr Ngata's side in hospital.

Seven News has been told Mr Ngata is expected to make a full recovery.