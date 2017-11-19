News

Hariri says will clarify position on Lebanese crisis on his return to Beirut

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he would travel to Beirut in the coming days and announce his position on the crisis in his country after holding talks with President Michel Aoun.

"With regard to the political situation in Lebanon, I will go to Beirut in the coming days, I will participate in the independence celebrations, and it is there that I will make known my position on these subjects after meeting President Aoun," Hariri said after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

(Reporting by John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

