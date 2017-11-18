News

Archaeologists unearth ancient clay tablets ‘which could lead to 11 lost cities’

Yahoo UK

Ancient Assyrian clay tablets which date back four millennia could guide researchers to the locations of 11 lost cities in modern-day Turkey.

The tablets contain business records from traders in wool, wine and other precious goods – and offer hints of the locations of cities which have lain undiscovered so far.

Harvard researchers analysed tablets found in the ancient city of Kanesh, the 12,000 cuneiform trade records include business transactions, accounts, seals and contracts.

The researchers used mathematical models based on the price of goods and how frequently they travelled between trade hubs to track down the locations of the ancient cities.

A wall surrounding the lost city of Pteria, Turkey. Source: Getty Images

Researchers reconstructed an economic network of trade goods such as wool, wine and precious metals across the Anatolian plateau in the 19th Century BC.

The researchers believe they’ve identified 15 cities which have already been found and 11 which have not, according to IFLScience.

The merchants settled in Turkey 4000 years ago, trading in tin and fabrics.

A clay tablet which may hold the key to discovering lost sites. Source: Supplied

Records include recollections from traders, including one who wrote, “I met with the king in Ninassa, but he did not buy a single textile.”

The city of Sinahuttum is described as a “market for donkeys” and a popular place to exchange wool.

The records come from Kanesh, near the modern Turkish city of Kayseri.

