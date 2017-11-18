News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

U.S. monitoring Saudi situation amid post-purge wealth deals: U.S. Treasury chief

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is closely watching the situation in Saudi Arabia amid reported asset agreements between Saudi authorities and some detainees in an anti-corruption crackdown, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

Asked about the agreements to hand over wealth for detainees' freedom, Mnuchin told CNBC "I think that the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman) is doing a great job at transforming the country," adding that the United States was "obviously monitoring the situation."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Katanga JohnsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

