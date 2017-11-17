News

German parties must reach coalition deal this weekend: Merkel ally

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel's conservatives are ready to make further concessions on reducing coal emissions to salvage talks with two smaller parties on forming a coalition government, an ally of the German chancellor said on Thursday.

Volker Kauder, parliamentary leader of Merkel’s conservatives, said the conservatives, Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) could still seal a deal this weekend despite deep differences on climate and migration.
"Despite the big stumbling blocks I believe it could work," Kauder told reporters. "I feel readiness by all sides and everyone has to make concessions. And I believe that the exploratory talks must end this weekend."

(Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)

