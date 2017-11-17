News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

20 percent chance of cyclone across southwest and central Caribbean sea: NHC

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - An elongated area of low pressure from southwest to northeast across the southwestern and central Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of turning into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

"Satellite imagery and ship reports indicate that the system has become a little better organized (Thursday) evening," the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding "however, strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant additional development."

(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Back To Top