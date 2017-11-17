A UK bakery chain has apologised for any offence caused after they replaced Jesus with a sausage roll in the nativity scene.

Bakery apologises after replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll

Greggs released the images to promote their advent calendar but they were met with immediate backlash when they chose to use the Three Wise Men surrounding the pastry rather than baby Jesus.

What was reportedly meant to be a light-hearted stunt quickly backfired when social media users slammed the bakery, pointing out that their take on the 2000-year-old nativity scene could cause further offence given Jesus was Jewish and eating pork is forbidden in the Jewish faith.

The chain faced further boycott calls from the chief executive of the Freedom Association Simon Richards, who claimed the product was “sick” and insulted Christianity in a way it would “never dare” other religions.

24 days of Greggs? Ho ho HECK YES. Pick up our advent calendar in selected shops from 20th Nov and countdown to the big day in style! pic.twitter.com/H56ncBUFRT — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) November 13, 2017

"Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent Calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions!”

In the wake of the growing fury, a Greggs spokesperson said "they were really sorry to have caused any offence" adding that it was never their intention.

However, some people did see the funny side.

There were also reports that UK residents were visiting Greggs stores asking to see the nativity scene.

Greggs Marketing HQ



exec 1: OK. So we've got the 3 wise men but no baby Jesus.

exec 2: Just put a sausage roll in. No-one will notice. pic.twitter.com/QI1C7AMtx0 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) November 15, 2017

Greggs replaced Jesus with a Sausage Roll.



Nothing but respect for my lord and savoury. — JP OHFUCKITSNANOWRIMO (@TheJPBradley) November 15, 2017