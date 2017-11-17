Friends, coworkers pay tribute to Australian diplomat who plunged to his death in New York

Friends, loved ones and coworkers have paid tribute to the Australian diplomat who plunged to his death from a New York building.

Julian Simpson, 30, died after falling from the seventh floor of a Lower East Side building in the early hours of Wednesday, local time, while playing a "trust game."

His wife, Lauren Waugh, said she was "absolutely shattered," News Corp reported.

Mr Simpson, the second secretary to the United Nations for Australia, worked alongside Labor senator Lisa Singh while she was on secondment at the UN for three months in 2016.

"Julian was my minder, my staffer. He was a person who certainly looked after me for those three months, and did an exceptional job at that," Senator Singh told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"He was a very fine young man, a very fine young diplomat. It's very sad to hear that he has passed away."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop also received support from Mr Simpson while abroad.

"Julian was a diligent, professional and highly skilled diplomat, whose support I valued, particularly during UN Leaders' Week," Ms Bishop said in a statement.

"He will be remembered as someone dedicated to the service of our nation as a member of Australia's foreign service."

Ms Bishop said her department would continue to provide support to Mr Simpson's family and to other Australian diplomats in New York who had lost a valued colleague.

"I ask that the media and others respect the privacy of Julian's family at this difficult time," she said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has described Mr Simpson's death as a "shocking tragedy".

"It is a tragedy and hearts go out to his family but I cannot provide any more details," Mr Turnbull said on Thursday morning.

"It is a shocking tragedy. A young life lost."

Tajikistan diplomat Jonibek Hikmatov also paid tribute to his "dear friend."

“RIP my dear friend, Julian Simpson. Shocked and saddened,” he wrote.

Mr Simpson had been out with his wife and friends before they returned home to admire the view of the Empire State Building, which was lit up in rainbow colours to celebrate Australia's gay marriage vote.

The New York Post reported police sources as saying Mr Simpson may have been playing a "trust" game on the rooftop deck of the building when the accident happened.

“I will prove it that you can trust me. Let’s play the trust game,” Mr Simpson reportedly said.

As part of the game, Mr Simpson is believed to have leaned back over the edge and reportedly trusted another man to catch him.

Mr Simpson was rushed to the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.