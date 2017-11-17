News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beattie admits flaws in closing ceremony (clone 39886499)
Why Comm Games athletes didn't appear in closing ceremony 'stuff up'

Friends, coworkers pay tribute to Australian diplomat who plunged to his death in New York

Yahoo7 /

Friends, loved ones and coworkers have paid tribute to the Australian diplomat who plunged to his death from a New York building.

Talented Young Girl Nails Impressive Archery Trickshots
4:02

Talented Young Girl Nails Impressive Archery Trickshots
0416_sun_georgemiller
0:30

George Miller locked in legal battle with Warner Bros.
0416_sun_city
0:31

Manchester City are officially Premier League champions
Emergency warning issued as out-of-control bushfire rages across Sydney
0:55

Emergency warning issued as out-of-control bushfire rages across Sydney
Passenger Films Southwest Sydney Bushfire From Inside Passing Train
1:07

Passenger Films Southwest Sydney Bushfire From Inside Passing Train
Freezing Rain Hits Greater Toronto Area
0:44

Freezing Rain Hits Greater Toronto Area
Airstrikes Shake Idlib Town of Hobait
1:01

Airstrikes Shake Idlib Town of Hobait
Plumes of Smoke Rise From Bushfire in Sydney's Wattle Grove
0:30

Plumes of Smoke Rise From Bushfire in Sydney's Wattle Grove
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
 

Julian Simpson, 30, died after falling from the seventh floor of a Lower East Side building in the early hours of Wednesday, local time, while playing a "trust game."

His wife, Lauren Waugh, said she was "absolutely shattered," News Corp reported.

Mr Simpson, the second secretary to the United Nations for Australia, worked alongside Labor senator Lisa Singh while she was on secondment at the UN for three months in 2016.

Julian Simpson was the second secretary to the United Nations for Australia. Photo: Facebook

"Julian was my minder, my staffer. He was a person who certainly looked after me for those three months, and did an exceptional job at that," Senator Singh told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"He was a very fine young man, a very fine young diplomat. It's very sad to hear that he has passed away."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop also received support from Mr Simpson while abroad.

"Julian was a diligent, professional and highly skilled diplomat, whose support I valued, particularly during UN Leaders' Week," Ms Bishop said in a statement.

"He will be remembered as someone dedicated to the service of our nation as a member of Australia's foreign service."

Mr Simpson was viewing the Empire State Building, which had rainbow lights for Australia's same-sex marriage. Photo: Twitter

The group of friends were viewing the lights from a seventh-floor balcony. Photo: 7 News

Ms Bishop said her department would continue to provide support to Mr Simpson's family and to other Australian diplomats in New York who had lost a valued colleague.

"I ask that the media and others respect the privacy of Julian's family at this difficult time," she said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has described Mr Simpson's death as a "shocking tragedy".

"It is a tragedy and hearts go out to his family but I cannot provide any more details," Mr Turnbull said on Thursday morning.

"It is a shocking tragedy. A young life lost."

Julian Simpson, 30, a second secretary to the UN for Australia, died on the Lower East Side. Photo: 7 News

Mr Simpson had been out with his wife and friends before they returned home to admire the view of the Empire State Building. Photo: 7 News

Tajikistan diplomat Jonibek Hikmatov also paid tribute to his "dear friend."

“RIP my dear friend, Julian Simpson. Shocked and saddened,” he wrote.

Mr Simpson had been out with his wife and friends before they returned home to admire the view of the Empire State Building, which was lit up in rainbow colours to celebrate Australia's gay marriage vote.

The New York Post reported police sources as saying Mr Simpson may have been playing a "trust" game on the rooftop deck of the building when the accident happened.

Julie Bishop said her department would continue to provide support to Mr Simpson's family. Photo: 7 News

“I will prove it that you can trust me. Let’s play the trust game,” Mr Simpson reportedly said.

As part of the game, Mr Simpson is believed to have leaned back over the edge and reportedly trusted another man to catch him.

Mr Simpson was rushed to the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Back To Top